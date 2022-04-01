CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is preparing for the reopening of its multi-use trails next month.

Beginning April 1, St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail Permits became available for purchases at local businesses. Sales will then expand throughout the month to additional businesses and online.

These permits are required for ATV and OHV users to be able to use the extensive trail system in St. Lawrence County which is set to open on May 15, 2022.

Permits are $65 for the first permitted ATV or OHV and $20 for each additional vehicle permitted from the same household. St. Lawrence County ATV/OHV club members can receive discounts and riders and join the Atv/OHV club while completing their Trail Permit Application.

Three-day trail passes are also available. Riders will need copies of current insurance cards matching their physical address for each permit.

Sales will open on April 1 at the following businesses:

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center, Canton

GT’s Restaurant, Russell

Robideau’s Mahogany Ridge Bar and Grill, South Colton

The following businesses will also begin selling permits on April 8:

ABCD Hardware and Supply, Winthrop

Boyces General Store, South Colton

St. Lawrence County Highway Department, Canton

Fun Unlimited, Gouverneur

MotoSports World, Massena, Town Line Market, Brasher Falls

All funds from the permit program over costs associated with the establishment, maintenance and operation of the St. Lawrence County Trail System.