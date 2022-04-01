CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County is preparing for the reopening of its multi-use trails next month.
Beginning April 1, St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail Permits became available for purchases at local businesses. Sales will then expand throughout the month to additional businesses and online.
These permits are required for ATV and OHV users to be able to use the extensive trail system in St. Lawrence County which is set to open on May 15, 2022.
Permits are $65 for the first permitted ATV or OHV and $20 for each additional vehicle permitted from the same household. St. Lawrence County ATV/OHV club members can receive discounts and riders and join the Atv/OHV club while completing their Trail Permit Application.
Three-day trail passes are also available. Riders will need copies of current insurance cards matching their physical address for each permit.
Sales will open on April 1 at the following businesses:
- St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce/Visitor Center, Canton
- GT’s Restaurant, Russell
- Robideau’s Mahogany Ridge Bar and Grill, South Colton
The following businesses will also begin selling permits on April 8:
- ABCD Hardware and Supply, Winthrop
- Boyces General Store, South Colton
- St. Lawrence County Highway Department, Canton
- Fun Unlimited, Gouverneur
- MotoSports World, Massena, Town Line Market, Brasher Falls
All funds from the permit program over costs associated with the establishment, maintenance and operation of the St. Lawrence County Trail System.