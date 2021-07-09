St. Lawrence County multi-use trail permits available at new locations

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Permits that are required for certain motorists on the St. Lawrence County multi-use trail are now available at additional locations throughout the county.

St. Lawrence County has announced that these permits will be available at Riverview Restaurant in Brasher Falls, RMR Bar & Grill in South Colton and the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce in Canton.

This is in addition to GT’s Restaurant in Russell and the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislator’s Office in Canton.

Hours of operation for each location is listed below:

GT’s Restaurant: 1156 NY-11, Russell, NY Wednesday through Saturday: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday: 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Riverview Restaurant: 928 NY-11C, Basher Falls, NY Thursday through Sunday: 4 p.m. to 12 a.m.

RMR Bar and Grill: 3927 NY-56, South Colton, NY Monday to Thursday: 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday to Saturday: Noon to 2 a.m. Sunday: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Lawrence County Board of Legislator’s Office: 48 Court Street, Canton, NY Monday through Friday: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce: 101 Main Street, 1st floor, Canton, NY Monday through Friday: 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.



These permits are for both ATV and OHV users on the recreational trail and are $65 for the first permitted vehicle, and $20 for each additional ATV/OHV permitted from the same household.

Current ATV/OHV club members receive a $20 discount and 3-day trail passes are available for $20.

For each OHV to be permitted, rides will need copies of current insurance cards.

Permits can also be purchased on the St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail website.