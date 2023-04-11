CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multi-use trail permits are now available for purchase in St. Lawrence County.

These multi-use trail permits are required for ATV and OHV rides, according to St. Lawrence County officials.

All multi-use trails open for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 15. Permits will also be available online beginning Friday, April 14.

Permits cost $65 for the first permitted ATV/OHV and $20 for each additional vehicle permitted from the same household, on the same application. Additionally, ATV/OHV club members receive a $20 discount on the trail permit.

Three-day trail passes are also available for $20.

Funds from the permits help establish, maintain and operate the St. Lawrence County Trail System.

Permits are available at the following locations:

  • ABCD Hardware and Supply, Winthrop
  • Boyce’s General Store, Colton
  • St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Canton
  • Fun Unlimited, Gouverneur
  • GT’s Restaurant, Russell
  • St. Lawrence County Highway Department, Canton
  • Jelly Bean Campground, Brasher
  • MotoSports World, Massena
  • Robideau’s Mahogany Ridge Bar & Grill, Colton

Riders are required to present copies of current insurance cards that match their physical address for each ATV/OHV to be permitted.