CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multi-use trail permits are now available for purchase in St. Lawrence County.
These multi-use trail permits are required for ATV and OHV rides, according to St. Lawrence County officials.
All multi-use trails open for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 15. Permits will also be available online beginning Friday, April 14.
Permits cost $65 for the first permitted ATV/OHV and $20 for each additional vehicle permitted from the same household, on the same application. Additionally, ATV/OHV club members receive a $20 discount on the trail permit.
Three-day trail passes are also available for $20.
Funds from the permits help establish, maintain and operate the St. Lawrence County Trail System.
Permits are available at the following locations:
- ABCD Hardware and Supply, Winthrop
- Boyce’s General Store, Colton
- St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Canton
- Fun Unlimited, Gouverneur
- GT’s Restaurant, Russell
- St. Lawrence County Highway Department, Canton
- Jelly Bean Campground, Brasher
- MotoSports World, Massena
- Robideau’s Mahogany Ridge Bar & Grill, Colton
Riders are required to present copies of current insurance cards that match their physical address for each ATV/OHV to be permitted.