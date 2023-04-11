CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Multi-use trail permits are now available for purchase in St. Lawrence County.

These multi-use trail permits are required for ATV and OHV rides, according to St. Lawrence County officials.

All multi-use trails open for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 15. Permits will also be available online beginning Friday, April 14.

Permits cost $65 for the first permitted ATV/OHV and $20 for each additional vehicle permitted from the same household, on the same application. Additionally, ATV/OHV club members receive a $20 discount on the trail permit.

Three-day trail passes are also available for $20.

Funds from the permits help establish, maintain and operate the St. Lawrence County Trail System.

Permits are available at the following locations:

ABCD Hardware and Supply, Winthrop

Boyce’s General Store, Colton

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce, Canton

Fun Unlimited, Gouverneur

GT’s Restaurant, Russell

St. Lawrence County Highway Department, Canton

Jelly Bean Campground, Brasher

MotoSports World, Massena

Robideau’s Mahogany Ridge Bar & Grill, Colton

Riders are required to present copies of current insurance cards that match their physical address for each ATV/OHV to be permitted.