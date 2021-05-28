St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail Permits now available

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Multi-Use Trail Permits are now available for purchase.

Permits can be purchased on the county’s website. Permits are $65 for the first permitted ATV/OHV, and $20 for each additional ATV/OHV permitted from the same household. Current ATV/OHV club members receive a $20 discount and three-day trail passes are available for $20. Permits will be mailed upon purchase.

For individuals interested in same-day permits, St. Lawrence County is partnering with local businesses along the trail system and is currently piloting a program with GT’s Restaurant in Russell to sell permits.

Same-day permits are available for purchase at GT’s Restaurant Wednesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Permits are also available for purchase at the St. Lawrence County Board of Legislators Office in Canton Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Copies of current insurance cards for each OHV permitted are required for a same-day permit.

The Multi-Use Trail is open from May 15 until September 15. Updated maps will be available soon on the county’s website, along with rules and information on the trail system.

Enforcement of the trail permit requirements will begin on June 1.