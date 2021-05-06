St. Lawrence County murder suspect receives additional charges

RICHVILLE, N.Y. (WWTI) — The individual previously charged with murdering a St. Lawrence County man on May 4 has received additional charges.

St. Lawrence County Sheriff Brooks J. Bigwarfe has confirmed that John C. Anson has received felony charges of Assault in the Second Degree.

Anson was previously charged with with Murder in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, both felony charges, after a man, identified as Justin A. Massey, 40, of Rossie, was found deceased with a gunshot to his body.

The St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident on May 4 after a burglary was reported at a DeKalb residence.

The murder investigation also charged charged Charles M. Anson, 51, of Richville with three counts of Reckless Endangerment and Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Kayla M. Briggs, 25, of DeKalb Junction with Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Both Anson’s are now being held at the St. Lawrence County Correctional Facility.

The investigation is ongoing an is being led by the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the New York State police, Department of Homeland Security Investigations, The North Country Crime Analysis Center and the St. Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office.