St. Lawrence County Native receives Upstate New York Small Business person of the year award

SBA Upstate New York District Director Bernard J. Paprocki and Deputy District Director Dan Rickman are socially distant while presenting Josh Gilson, owner of Rensselaer Falls-based Tradesman Contracting, with the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Upstate New York Small Business Person of the Year Award (Photo: SBA Upstate New York)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WWTI) – The United States Small Business Association of Upstate New York has announced their 2020 person of the year.

SBA Upstate New York recognized Josh Gilson, a St. Lawrence County native as the Upstate New York’s 2020 Small Person of the Year. This award acknowledges small business owners and entrepreneurs within their district area for their innovation and resilience.

According to SBA Upstate New York, Gilson recognized the need for more contractors in Northern and Central New York to meet growing demands for cable, communications and utility companies. Following, Gilson started his business Tradesman Contracting, which now employs over 20 Upstate New Yorkers.

“Throughout Upstate New York, there’s no better example of small business resiliency and strength this year than Josh Gilson and Tradesman Contracting. Not only has Josh’s leadership, community contributions and continued success in the face of adversity grown, but he earned this award through hard work, and both growth in sales and employees,” said SBA Upstate New York District Director Bernard J. Paprocki. “Josh Gilson is a shining example of a small business owner who has remained dedicated to making a positive impact in our communities and economy.”

Additionally, Gilson applied for an SBA 7(a) working capital loan in 2016 where he completed an asset buyout of an additional small utility construction company. Tradesman Contracting now also serves Jefferson County out of Philadelphia, NY.

The SBA also noted Gilson’s donation of time and equipment to assist in local town projects.

The award was presented at Tradesman Contracting offices in Rensselaer Falls, NY.

SBA Upstate New York District Director Bernard J. Paprocki, Deputy District Director Dan Rickman and Gilson’s SUNY Canton Small Business Development Center advisor Michelle Collins were present to recognize Gilson.

