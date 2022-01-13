ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — New COVID-19 cases were in the three hundreds in St. Lawrence County on Thursday.

In a daily COVID-19 report on January 13, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed 312 new cases of the virus. Additionally, a St. Lawrence County resident died from the virus, bringing the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 162.

As of January 13, there were 2,250 cases of COVID-19 active in the county, 19 of which were hospitalized. This significant rise in new cases also increased the county’s positivity rate to 15.28% and its rate per 100,000 residents to 1,001.49.

Although 58.8% of residents in the county are vaccinated, the county remains designated as an area with high levels of COVID-19 transmission.

St. Lawrence County also remains in a State of Emergency due to high rates of the virus and low capacity rates. This will remain in effect until early February.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.