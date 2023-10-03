CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging and Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley will host presentations of, The Obituary Writing Workshop, for older adults in St. Lawrence County.

Five presentations will be held in October at the Office for the Aging Nutrition Centers. Older adults are invited to join us for an inspirational presentation at 10 a.m. and stay for lunch at 11 a.m.

The Obituary Writing Workshop Presentations: All presentations begin at 10 a.m.

October 10th: Brasher Falls Nutrition Center: 32 Church Street, LBSH

Brasher Falls Nutrition Center: 32 Church Street, LBSH October 13 th : Canton Nutrition Center: 37 Riverside Drive, Canton Housing Authority

Canton Nutrition Center: 37 Riverside Drive, Canton Housing Authority October 17 th : Gouverneur Nutrition Center: 4673 State Highway 59, Gouverneur Community Center

Gouverneur Nutrition Center: 4673 State Highway 59, Gouverneur Community Center October 19 th : Morristown Nutrition Center: 200 Morris Street, Fire Hall

Morristown Nutrition Center: 200 Morris Street, Fire Hall October 25th: Potsdam Nutrition Center: 28 Munson Street, Midtown Apartment Building

For more information, please call Office for the Aging at (315) 386-4730.