St. Lawrence County Office for Aging reopening Gouverneur Nutrition Center

GOUVERNEUR, N.Y. (WWTI) — A nutrition center based in St. Lawrence County will reopen next month.

The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging announced on Tuesday that it will reopen the Gouverneur Nutrition Center for congregate dining on July 6, 2021.

According to the Office, this is a part of a gradual, phased approach to a full reopening of all congregate dining centers. This phased reopening is scheduled to take place over the next few months.

As the threat of COVID-19 still remains, we want to ensure the safety of our clients, staff and volunteers,” stated the Office. “The Office for the Aging will be monitoring the center closely for any potential concerns.”

Considering these factors, the Gouverneur Nutrition Center enforce the following safety guidelines:

All current CDC, NYSDOH and NYS Office for the Aging guidelines will be strictly followed and may be submit to change without advance notice.

Congregate Diners must make a reservation 24 hours in advance by calling the Gouverneur Nutrition Center at 315-287-2302 or the Office at 315-386-4730.

Vaccinated clients will not need to wear a mask to enter and may sit together at the same table

Unvaccinated clients will be required to wear a mask, sit at least six feet apart from other diners

Clients are asked to not arrive any earlier than 11:30 am and depart by 12:30 pm.

Clients will be required to complete a daily COVID-19 screening, vaccination status and temperature check upon arrival

All participants will be required to sign in

Participants will be served at their tables; a pre-packed meal and beverage by OFA staff

The Gouverneur Nutrition Center will also follow strict cleaning and disinfecting protocols.

Additional St. Lawrence County Nutrition Center sites are located in Brasher Falls, Canton, DeKalb Junction, Morristown, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and Star Lake. Reopening dates for these centers have yet to be announced.