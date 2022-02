CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging has provided an update regarding its home meal delivery for Friday.

The OFA confirmed that it has canceled its home-delivered meal route for Friday, February 18 as winter weather continues to impact roadways in the County.

OFA clients were directed to use their emergency frozen meal for the day.

Those in need of a frozen meal from the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging are asked to call 315-386-4730.