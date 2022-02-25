CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Home meals will not be delivered by the St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging on February 25.

This was confirmed by OFA Director Andrea Montgomery early Friday morning in response to the ongoing winter storm affecting Lewis County. According to Montgomery, all home-delivered meal routes were canceled.

In place of these home-delivered meals, Office for the Aging clients were directed to use their emergency meals. All clients will also receive a wellness phone call from staff on February 25.

Questions are being directed to 315-386-4730.

