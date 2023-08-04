CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging handed out its inaugural Community Spirit Award to John Miller, Jr.

Miller Jr. was given the award when the office recently held a reunion reception for the residents of Riverview Towers in Ogdensburg who were displaced from the fire at the towers in March 2022.

Director Andrea Montgomery presented Miller with the award that will now bear his name. Miller is a teacher at Ogdensburg Free Academy and was one of the first to arrive at the staging area to offer support.

He led the efforts to move the residents to the emergency shelter at Wadham’s Hall and stayed there over the course of the next 10 days helping to provide the fire victims with food, comfort, support, entertainment and access to needed services.

The office created the award in John’s name that will be given out annually to others who exemplify what it means to be a good human. The office for the Aging provides service and advocacy for county residents 60 years and older.