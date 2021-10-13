St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging hosting Holiday Gift Drive

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is sponsoring their Annual Holiday Gift Drive for Seniors for the eighth year in a row this winter.

According to a press release from the organization, the office will be collecting financial contributions to purchase gifts for the clients that are in need. The Drive will specifically benefit older adults that are enrolled in the home-delivered meal program. Last year over 250 gift cards and gifts were distributed to senior citizens in St. Lawrence County.

The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging pointed out in the press release that the holiday season can be a difficult time for seniors.

“The COVID-19 crisis continues to dramatically impact the lives and health of older adults. The holidays already can be a very lonely time for seniors in the County and the pandemic has only made the isolation worse,” the press release said. “Please consider adopting a local senior and help us spread a little holiday cheer to our most vulnerable adults.”

Donations can be made until December 1 and should be mailed to the Office at 80 State Highway 310, Suite 7 in Canton, New York.