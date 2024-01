WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is accepting nominations for the 2024 St. Lawrence County Senior Citizen of the Year Award.

If you know an exceptional senior giving back to his or her community, please nominate them.

For information and to receive nomination forms, please contact the Office for the Aging at (315) 386-4730 or visit the website: Office for the Aging | St. Lawrence County (stlawco.gov)

The deadline for nominations is Wednesday, January 31.