St. Lawrence County Office of Aging issues last call for farmers market coupon books

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is sponsoring a last call for farmers market coupons for the season.
In order to be eligible to receive a book you must be 60 or older, and have a monthly income of 185% of the Federal Poverty Level or lower. This would be $1,986 in a one person-household, $2,686 in a two-person household, $3,386 in a three-person household or $4,085 in a four-person household.
Those who meet these requirements and have not already received a coupon book are encouraged to visit one of the locations listed below at the designated date and time where the books will be handed out.
|Date
|Time
|Location
|8/4
|10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
|DRIVE THRU Distribution: Human Services Building in the back parking lot: 80 State Highway 310, Canton
|8/4
|2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
|St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth
|8/5
|9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth
|8/6
|9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth
|8/7
|10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
|St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth
|8/8
|9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth
|8/12
|11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Ogdensburg Farmers Market
|8/13
|9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Canton Farmers Market
These locations require unvaccinated attendees to wear a mask, socially distance six feet from others, and bring their own pen for sanitation purposes. There is only one book allowed per eligible senior in each household.