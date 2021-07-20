St. Lawrence County Office of Aging issues last call for farmers market coupon books

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is sponsoring a last call for farmers market coupons for the season.

In order to be eligible to receive a book you must be 60 or older, and have a monthly income of 185% of the Federal Poverty Level or lower. This would be $1,986 in a one person-household, $2,686 in a two-person household, $3,386 in a three-person household or $4,085 in a four-person household.

Those who meet these requirements and have not already received a coupon book are encouraged to visit one of the locations listed below at the designated date and time where the books will be handed out.

Date Time Location 8/4 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. DRIVE THRU Distribution: Human Services Building in the back parking lot: 80 State Highway 310, Canton 8/4 2 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth 8/5 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth 8/6 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth 8/7 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth 8/8 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth 8/12 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Ogdensburg Farmers Market 8/13 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Canton Farmers Market

These locations require unvaccinated attendees to wear a mask, socially distance six feet from others, and bring their own pen for sanitation purposes. There is only one book allowed per eligible senior in each household.