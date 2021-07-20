St. Lawrence County Office of Aging issues last call for farmers market coupon books

NORTH COUNTRY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Office for the Aging is sponsoring a last call for farmers market coupons for the season.

In order to be eligible to receive a book you must be 60 or older, and have a monthly income of 185% of the Federal Poverty Level or lower. This would be $1,986 in a one person-household, $2,686 in a two-person household, $3,386 in a three-person household or $4,085 in a four-person household.

Those who meet these requirements and have not already received a coupon book are encouraged to visit one of the locations listed below at the designated date and time where the books will be handed out.

DateTimeLocation
8/410 a.m. to 12 p.m.DRIVE THRU Distribution: Human Services Building in the back parking lot: 80 State Highway 310, Canton
8/42 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth
8/59 a.m. to 2 p.m.St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth
8/69 a.m. to 2 p.m.St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth
8/710 a.m. to 2 p.m.St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth
8/89 a.m. to 1 p.m.St. Lawrence County Fair – Fairgrounds / OFA Booth
8/1211 a.m. to 1 p.m.Ogdensburg Farmers Market
8/139 a.m. to 1 p.m.Canton Farmers Market

These locations require unvaccinated attendees to wear a mask, socially distance six feet from others, and bring their own pen for sanitation purposes. There is only one book allowed per eligible senior in each household.

