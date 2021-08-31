St. Lawrence County officials continue to encourage universal mask wearing

New York State is continuing to review the CDC’s new guidance on mask-use for fully vaccinated people.

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise at faster paces in the region, local health officials are encouraging mask wearing for all.

In a daily COVID-19 report on Tuesday, St. Lawrence County Public Health strongly urged all individuals to wear a mask indoors and in public spaces as the county remains an area of high community transmission. This is in accordance with recent guidance from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention which encourages universal mask wearing regardless of vaccination status.

In the same report, SLPH reported 62 new COVID-19 cases. These cases were detected in a 24-hour period. There are now 365 active cases in the county and 19 residents hospitalized.

Since the start of the pandemic, 99 residents have lost their lives to the coronavirus. To-date, there have been 8,565 cases.

St. Lawrence County’s COVID-19 positivity rate now stands at 4.1%. Additionally, 51.2% of county residents are fully vaccinated.

Public Health is continuing to test and vaccinate for COVID-19. Vaccination clinics are being held at the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department every Monday and Wednesday. Registration is encouraged, but not required. Appointments can be made by calling 315-229-3452.

Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies. For homebound patients interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, call 315-386-2325.

Testing is being done at the locations and some urgent cares and provider offices by appointment only. Call the numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if COVID-19 symptoms are presented or testing is required: