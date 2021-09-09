St. Lawrence County officials urging older adults to wear masks indoors

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Older adults in St. Lawrence County are urged to wear masks indoors as the North Country is currently experiencing high transmission rates of the coronavirus.

In a press release on Thursday, the St. Lawrence County Office of the Aging urged all older adults to wear masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status. This is in accordance with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention and St. Lawrence County Public Health.

The Office of the Aging also addressed the Delta variant and COVID vaccinations. In its press release it stated that the Delta variant is 1,000 times more transmissible than the original coronavirus, and data has proven that even vaccinated individuals can contract COVID-19.

However, the office stated that “vaccination still remains one of the best defenses against COVID-19; as it can prevent severe illness, hospitalization or death.” COVID vaccinations are available locally in St. Lawrence County and at Public Health by calling 315-386-2325.

The St. Lawrence County Office of the Aging will also be temporarily suspending congregate dining at the Gouverneur Community Center beginning September 13. All home delivered meal clients will continue to be served.

The Office of the Aging provides services and support to county residents 60 years and older. The St. Lawrence County Office is located on 80 State Highway in Canton, New York.