CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County officials have issued an alert regarding a recent spike in drug overdoses.

Within 24 hours on May 25, eight overdoses had occurred in St. Lawrence County, according to a joint statement from the Sheriff’s Office, Public Health, Addiction Services and Emergency Services.

Out of the eight overdoses, one was fatal, the statement said. Officials confirmed that the drugs involved were cocaine laced with fentanyl, marijuana laced with fentanyl and some unknown. Between three to five doses of Narcan were required to save several individuals.

Officials warned individuals that no drug is safe. Drugs, including, but not limited to, marijuana, cocaine methamphetamine and heroin, can contain lethal amounts of fentanyl and xylazine.

Additionally, officials said that Narcan administration is critical when someone has overdosed. However, if drugs are laced with fentanyl and xylazine, multiple doses of Narcan may be necessary.

Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose and begin to reverse an overdose until EMS arrives.. Narcan is available for free.

If Narcan is admitted outside of a medical setting, it is strongly recommended that the individual seek immediate medical attention for their safety.

Those in need of Narcan or Fentanyl test strips should call St. Lawrence County Addiction Services for a free Narcan kit and brief training at (315) 386-2189 or email narcan@stlawco.gov.

The public is also reminded of New York State’s 911 Good Samaritan Law which allows people to call 911 without fear of arrest if they are having a drug or alcohol overdose that requires emergency medical care or if they witnessed someone who has overdosed.

The following resources are available in St. Lawrence County for those struggling with substance use disorders: