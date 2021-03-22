St. Lawrence County opens Ogdensburg COVID-19 vaccination clinic to ages 50+

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2021, file photo, vials of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are placed next to a loaded syringe in Throop, Pa. (Christopher Dolan/The Times-Tribune via AP, File)

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — Following new guidance from New York State, a previously scheduled COVID-19 vaccination clinic will be expanded for those 50 years of age and older.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department will be administering doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday, March 23 at the Golden Dome in Ogdensburg.

This clinic will be for all eligible individuals, including:

Priority Group 1b Essential Workers

Individuals with Underlying Health Conditions

Age 50+

The clinic was updated to include the expanded age group following guidance from New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on March 22, 2020.

Appointments for the Ogdensburg vaccination clinic are available from 9:15 a.m. to 5:15 p.m. Individuals can register on the St. Lawrence County website.