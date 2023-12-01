MASSENA, N.Y. (WWTI) – A St. Lawrence County pair is facing added manslaughter charges after a three-year-old boy that was severely beaten died.

Massena Police said that Kayden Flowers died as a result of injuries sustained at the University of Vermont Medical Center on Thursday, November 30. It’s alleged that Flowers died from a beating that he received on Tuesday, November 28 at his home at 16 Francis Street, Lot 44 in Massena.

Flowers’ mother, Kaitlin Cyrus, 23, and her boyfriend, Jovannie Vega, 24, were arrested on Tuesday on multiple counts of assault and reckless endangerment.

The pair was arraigned Thursday in Massena Town Court with the added manslaughter charges. They were previously indicted on charges of first degree and second degree assault, reckless assault of a child and reckless endangerment.

Vega and Cyrus were remanded to the St. Lawrence County Jail with no bail since their arrest on Tuesday.