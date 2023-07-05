CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of the North Country are preparing for extreme heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 and continuing through 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.

According to the NWS, heat index values around 95 are expected during this time. Overnight minimum temperatures will only fall to around 70 degrees, which will provide very little relief.

The NWS warned that these hot temperatures, combined with high humidity can cause heat illness.

St. Lawrence County Public Health urged people to avoid the heat, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, limit time working or exercising outdoors, and stay hydrated by drinking more water than normal.

Children and pets should also not be left in unattended vehicles. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

St. Lawrence County has also opened cooling centers to the public. These are listed below:

Facility Name Address Contact number Hours Only during heat waves Massena Fire Department 34 Andrews Street

Massena, NY 13662 315-769-2380 Please call X Helena Fire Department 1175 SH 37C

Helena, NY 13649 315-764-1166 Please call X Louisville Fire Department 14818 SH 37

Massena, NY 13662 315-769-2316 Please call X Morristown Fire Department 200 Morris Street

Morristown, NY 13664 315-375-6703 Please call X Parishville Fire Department 1714 SH 72

Parishville, NY 13672 315-265-6832 Please call X Potsdam Public Library 2 Park Street

Potsdam, NY 13676 315-265-7230 Monday-Thursday:

10 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Friday- Saturday:

10 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Sunday:

12 p.m.-4 p.m. Salvation Army 20 Russell Road

Massena, NY 13662 315-769-5154 Monday-Sunday:

9 a.m.- 4 p.m. Gouverneur Community Center 4763 NY-58

Gouverneur, NY 13642 315-276-5893 Monday- Sunday:

7 a.m.-5 p.m. Rensselaer Falls Library 212 Rensselaer Street

Rensselaer Falls, NY 13680 315-276-0189 Tuesday:

12 p.m.-5 p.m. Hepburn Library of Edwards 205 Main Street

Edwards, NY 13635 315-562-3521 Monday:

11 a.m.- 6 p.m.

Tuesday:

12 p.m.-5 p.m.

Wednesday:

9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thursday:

12 p.m.- 5 p.m. Russell Fire Department Fire Station 5 Pestle Street

Russell, NY 13684 315-262-7411 Please call X Heuvelton Fire Department 95 State Street

Heuvelton, NY 13654 315-344-2426 Please call X Macomb Historical Society 6659 SH 58 Hammond, NY 13646 315-681-8081 Please call X

The American Red Cross also has cooling center locations open during extreme heat. Call 315-782-4410 for specific locations.

Call 911 during a heat-related emergency. Check back here for updated weather alerts.