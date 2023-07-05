CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of the North Country are preparing for extreme heat.
The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 and continuing through 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.
According to the NWS, heat index values around 95 are expected during this time. Overnight minimum temperatures will only fall to around 70 degrees, which will provide very little relief.
The NWS warned that these hot temperatures, combined with high humidity can cause heat illness.
St. Lawrence County Public Health urged people to avoid the heat, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, limit time working or exercising outdoors, and stay hydrated by drinking more water than normal.
Children and pets should also not be left in unattended vehicles. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
St. Lawrence County has also opened cooling centers to the public. These are listed below:
|Facility Name
|Address
|Contact number
|Hours
|Only during heat waves
|Massena Fire Department
|34 Andrews Street
Massena, NY 13662
|315-769-2380
|Please call
|X
|Helena Fire Department
|1175 SH 37C
Helena, NY 13649
|315-764-1166
|Please call
|X
|Louisville Fire Department
|14818 SH 37
Massena, NY 13662
|315-769-2316
|Please call
|X
|Morristown Fire Department
|200 Morris Street
Morristown, NY 13664
|315-375-6703
|Please call
|X
|Parishville Fire Department
|1714 SH 72
Parishville, NY 13672
|315-265-6832
|Please call
|X
|Potsdam Public Library
|2 Park Street
Potsdam, NY 13676
|315-265-7230
|Monday-Thursday:
10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Friday- Saturday:
10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Sunday:
12 p.m.-4 p.m.
|Salvation Army
|20 Russell Road
Massena, NY 13662
|315-769-5154
|Monday-Sunday:
9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
|Gouverneur Community Center
|4763 NY-58
Gouverneur, NY 13642
|315-276-5893
|Monday- Sunday:
7 a.m.-5 p.m.
|Rensselaer Falls Library
|212 Rensselaer Street
Rensselaer Falls, NY 13680
|315-276-0189
|Tuesday:
12 p.m.-5 p.m.
|Hepburn Library of Edwards
|205 Main Street
Edwards, NY 13635
|315-562-3521
|Monday:
11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Tuesday:
12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday:
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thursday:
12 p.m.- 5 p.m.
|Russell Fire Department
|Fire Station 5 Pestle Street
Russell, NY 13684
|315-262-7411
|Please call
|X
|Heuvelton Fire Department
|95 State Street
Heuvelton, NY 13654
|315-344-2426
|Please call
|X
|Macomb Historical Society
|6659 SH 58 Hammond, NY 13646
|315-681-8081
|Please call
|X
The American Red Cross also has cooling center locations open during extreme heat. Call 315-782-4410 for specific locations.
Call 911 during a heat-related emergency. Check back here for updated weather alerts.