CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Parts of the North Country are preparing for extreme heat.

The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for northern and southwestern St. Lawrence County starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5 and continuing through 8 p.m. on Thursday, July 6.

According to the NWS, heat index values around 95 are expected during this time. Overnight minimum temperatures will only fall to around 70 degrees, which will provide very little relief.

The NWS warned that these hot temperatures, combined with high humidity can cause heat illness.

St. Lawrence County Public Health urged people to avoid the heat, stay in air-conditioned rooms, stay out of the sun, limit time working or exercising outdoors, and stay hydrated by drinking more water than normal.

Children and pets should also not be left in unattended vehicles. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

St. Lawrence County has also opened cooling centers to the public. These are listed below:

Facility NameAddressContact numberHoursOnly during heat waves
Massena Fire Department34 Andrews Street
Massena, NY 13662		315-769-2380Please callX
Helena Fire Department1175 SH 37C
Helena, NY 13649		315-764-1166Please callX
Louisville Fire Department14818 SH 37
Massena, NY 13662		315-769-2316Please callX
Morristown Fire Department200 Morris Street
Morristown, NY 13664		315-375-6703Please callX
Parishville Fire Department1714 SH 72
Parishville, NY 13672		315-265-6832Please callX
Potsdam Public Library2 Park Street
Potsdam, NY 13676		315-265-7230Monday-Thursday:
10 a.m.- 8 p.m.
Friday- Saturday:
10 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Sunday:
12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Salvation Army20 Russell Road
Massena, NY 13662		315-769-5154Monday-Sunday:
9 a.m.- 4 p.m.
Gouverneur Community Center4763 NY-58
Gouverneur, NY 13642		315-276-5893Monday- Sunday:
7 a.m.-5 p.m.
Rensselaer Falls Library212 Rensselaer Street
Rensselaer Falls, NY 13680		315-276-0189Tuesday:
12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Hepburn Library of Edwards205 Main Street
Edwards, NY 13635		315-562-3521Monday:
11 a.m.- 6 p.m.
Tuesday:
12 p.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday:
9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Thursday:
12 p.m.- 5 p.m.
Russell Fire DepartmentFire Station 5 Pestle Street
Russell, NY 13684		315-262-7411Please callX
Heuvelton Fire Department95 State Street
Heuvelton, NY 13654		315-344-2426Please callX
Macomb Historical Society6659 SH 58 Hammond, NY 13646315-681-8081Please callX

The American Red Cross also has cooling center locations open during extreme heat. Call 315-782-4410 for specific locations.

Call 911 during a heat-related emergency. Check back here for updated weather alerts.