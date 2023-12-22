CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health has reminded people about the increase in respiratory illnesses with the holiday season in full swing.

Respiratory illnesses, including Influenza, RSV, and COVID-19 have been increasing in our community. In the past few weeks, the North Country hospitals have seen a significant rise in

Emergency Room visits and hospital admissions due to respiratory infections.

The winter holidays are an important time for families and communities to gather. The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department (SLCPHD) and Board of Health urge residents to follow sensible precautions to limit the spread of respiratory illness, with a focus on protecting those individuals who are more likely to develop severe disease. There are many measures available to increase your chance of having a healthy holiday such as:

● Staying up to date on vaccines like flu, RSV, and COVID-19

○ SLCPHD is offering the seasonal Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. This vaccine reduces

the risk of severe illness and hospitalization. Please call to make an appointment.

○ SLCPHD has a limited supply of flu vaccines. We do not have a high-dose flu vaccine

available for those over 65. Please call to make an appointment.

○ St. Lawrence County pharmacies are also offering flu, RSV, and COVID-19 vaccine

appointments.

● Talking with your provider or child’s pediatrician about the RSV vaccine if you are 32-36

weeks. pregnant, the parent/guardian of a baby, and/or 60 years old or older.

● Regularly wash hands with soap and warm water for at least 20 seconds.

● Cleaning and disinfect commonly touched surfaces and objects.

● Considering wearing a mask in public spaces when not feeling well.

● Consider wearing a mask around someone who is at risk of getting very sick.

● Letting fresh air indoors, especially when gathering with others, and consider social distancing.

● If exposed to someone with COVID-19, wear a mask when around others for 10 days, test and

watch for symptoms.

When Not Feeling Well:

● Cough and sneeze into a tissue or elbow and teach children to do the same.

● Stay home when sick, and keep children home from school/daycare when sick.

● If you have symptoms of COVID-19, get tested and isolate until you have results.

○ Even if you test negative for COVID-19 if you do not feel well stay home while sick

○ A limited number of at-home COVID-19 tests are available free of charge in the Public

Health Clinic at 80 State Highway 310 Canton, NY.

○ Free tests are also available through the federal government and insurance companies.