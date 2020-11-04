St. Lawrence County Public Health cancels upcoming rabies vaccination clinic due to COVID-19

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Due to the rise of COVID-19 in the North Country, and upcoming rabies vaccination clinic has been cancelled.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department has announced the cancellation of the upcoming rabies vaccination clinic in Canton, N.Y.

The clinic, originally scheduled for November 14, 2020 at the Canton Human Services Building, will not be held due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County.

The Department stated that this cancellation concludes the free rabies vaccination clinic offerings for 2020, and SLCPHD will release a 2021 schedule after the new year.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.