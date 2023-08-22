CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is raising awareness about the dangers of fentanyl, according to a press release.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, it is a major contributor to overdoses in the US.

According to the Centers for Disease Control, fentanyl is commonly added to other drugs — heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine – and is extremely dangerous because many people may not be aware that the drugs are mixed. Fentanyl is mixed due to its extreme potency, which makes Fentanyl cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous.

The public is advised that an overdose can happen anywhere from 20 minutes to two hours after use.

Signs of an overdose include:

Face is clammy to touch and has lost color;

Blue lips and fingertips;

Non-responsive to one’s name or a firm sternum rub using the knuckles;

Slow or erratic breathing, or no breathing at all;

Deep snoring or a gurgling sound; and

Heartbeat is slow or has stopped.

Someone doesn’t need to have all of the above signs or symptoms to be overdosing and exhibiting one or two could still mean they need emergency services.

If you aren’t sure, the Public Health Department advises you treat it like an overdose – you could save a life.

What to do if you suspect an overdose:

Call 911 Immediately . New York State’s Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 without fear of getting arrested if they have a drug/alcohol overdose or witness someone overdosing. Don’t run — dial 911;

. New York State’s Good Samaritan Law allows people to call 911 without fear of getting arrested if they have a drug/alcohol overdose or witness someone overdosing. Don’t run — dial 911; Administer Narcan, if available . Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose, including fentanyl. Narcan is available for free;

. Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdose, including fentanyl. Narcan is available for free; Try to keep the person awake and breathing ;

; Lay the person on their side to prevent choking ; and

; and Stay with the person until emergency assistance arrives.

Fentanyl test strips are used to detect the presence of fentanyl in drug samples before use. The strips are a reliable, common-sense means of providing more information to people at risk of fentanyl exposure and helping to decrease the risk of an overdose.

Narcan – or its generic version Naloxone — can start to reverse an opioid overdose until EMS arrives and it is encouraged that people who use drugs take preventative measures — by having naloxone on hand, not using it alone, testing drugs with fentanyl test strips and calling 911 if they suspect an overdose.

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department advises users if they need Narcan, Fentanyl test strips or Xylazine test strips to contact:

St. Lawrence County Addiction Services by phone at 315-386-2189;

email St. Lawrence County Addiction Services at narcan@stlawco.org; or

Go to the New York Matters website.

More information on fentanyl is available on the CDC’s Fentanyl Facts website.