St. Lawrence County Public Health Department receives appreciation award for service during COVID-19

STLC Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben Dixon presents the 2021 Chamber of Commerce Appreciation Award to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department. (L-R: Ruth Doyle, County Administrator; Dr. Andrew Williams, President of the St. Lawrence County Public Health Board; Dr. Dana Olzenak McGuire, Director of the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department; Dixon; Brooke Rouse, Director of Tourism for the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce.)

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Members of the St. Lawrence County community have been recognized for their service during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Recently the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual membership meeting where they distributed two appreciation awards to close partners; one of which was given to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department.

According to the Chamber, SLCPH went “above and beyond to ensure the well-being of the Chamber, its mission and its members.”

St. Lawrence County Director of Tourism Brooke Rouse presented the award and expressed her gratitude for the Health Department.

“A year ago, we quickly formed a partnership with Public Health to ensure accurate, up-to-date information was being communicated to our members and the business community. A year of meetings, constantly changing guidelines, and an effort to be ahead of sourcing resources and information was what was needed to keep calm and keep moving on,” shared Rouse. Navigating a ship, with an incomplete and fluid map…The pressure, the commitment, and the hope that kept us going, was only a fraction of what Public Health has championed and continues to lead.”

Additionally, the Chamber gave the 2021 “Chamber of Commerce Day” Award to its board member Christa Carroll of the United Helpers.

STLC Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben Dixon presents the 2021 “Chamber of Commerce Day” award to Christa Carroll, VP for Development, Society of the United Helpers.

Previous SLC Chamber President Michelle Quinnell-Gayle presented the award and shared that Carroll is “a board member who shows a special interest in the well-being of the Chamber and St. Lawrence County as a place to live, work and play… ‘A chamber of commerce day’ is a ‘very pleasant day with no weather concerns.’ Christa has a positive attitude and contributes beneficially to making our organization and this county as ‘blue-skied and sunny’ as it can be!”

And as a surprise recognition, the Chamber highlighted Suzanne Casaday at the March 11 meeting. Casaday announced her retirement on June 20 after working for 20 years as a member of the SLC Chamber staff.

St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ben Dixon shared delivered the recognition.

“[Casady] started working for the Chamber in April 2001, brought in as the Health Insurance Administrator,” stated Dixon. “Over the past 20 years, she has played many roles, chipping in and stepping up for whatever was needed, from office assistant, to gift shop management, to St. Lawrence Leadership Institute administration, to window decorating and event admission…all appreciate the day-to-day support and assistance and her role as key organizer of all documents and information in the office.”

All awards and the surprise recognition were given at the St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce meeting on March 11, 2021 with the Board of Directors and members present.