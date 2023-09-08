CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Jolene Munger is stepping down from her post.

The announcement was made via a press release on Friday, September 8. Munger’s last official day on the job will be January 31, 2024. She did not give a reason for her resignation.

Munger took the post on March 27, 2021 in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic as interim public health director. She was appointed to the post in a full-time capacity on April 5, 2022.

The last few years have seen great change within the health field, specifically in the arena of public health. We appreciate Ms. Munger’s willingness to serve St. Lawrence County during the past several years. Dr. Andrew Williams, St. Lawrence County Board of Health President

The county board of legislators will be begin an immediate search for a replacement. Munger will go on leave before the departure from her post.