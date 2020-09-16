St. Lawrence County Public Health encourages disposal of stuffed animal following lead poisoning recall

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public County Health Department has issued an alert regarding a plush toy following a lead poisoning recall.

The Department issued a warning on the Plush Aflac Doctor Duck following a lead poisoning hazard. The plush toy has been found to violate the federal lead content ban and was recalled lat last month.

According to SLCPH, buttons on the coat of the toy contain levels of lead that exceed federal standards and could be toxic if ingested by young children.

The department advises all to immediately dispose of the duck.

