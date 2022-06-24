CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health will no longer be contacting people who test positive for COVID-19 after June 30. The department ended its virtual contact tracing and case investigation program on April 29.

People who test positive with a lab-confirmed COVID-19 test will still be notified of their result by the place where they were tested, but won’t receive a phone call from public health or a New York State investigator.

Anyone who tests positive with an at-home COVID-19 test should still report test results to public health online or by calling 315-386-2325.

Anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 is still expected to follow New York State’s isolation guidelines, regardless of vaccination status. Isolation lasts for at least five complete days and ends after the five days have passed and you are fever-free for 24 hours without the use of medication to relieve symptoms.

Free N-95 masks and COVID-19 home test kits are available at the St. Lawrence County DMV and Human Services Building entrance in Canton. They can also be found a the St. Lawrence County Court House outside of the Legislate Board Room. Both items can be picked up Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.