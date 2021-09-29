St. Lawrence County Public Health hosting free rabies clinic

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health will be hosting a free rabies clinic on October 6 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. The clinic will be open for dogs, cats, and ferrets that are 3 months old or older at the Lisbon fire Hall located at 7002 County Road 10 in Lisbon.

Those interested in attending are required to pre-register on the Department of Health’s website, as walk-ins will not be accepted. The event currently has 160 spots available and it is suggested that those who attend donate $5.

All pet owners who attend the clinic are required to wear a mask. Animals who are brought in to be vaccinated must have a collar and a leash, and cats must be brought in an animal carrier or pillowcase according to the Department of Health’s website.

The site stressed the importance of making sure pets are immunized by rabies, and said ferrets should be vaccinated on a yearly basis.