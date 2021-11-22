St. Lawrence County Public Health issues COVID guidance for Thanksgiving

A bottle of a hand sanitazer and facemask on a halloween and thanksgiving background. Concept: Halloween and Thanksgiving during a pandemic, covid-19, coronavirus.

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Health experts are urging local residents to take health precautions this holiday season.

Three days prior to Thanksgiving, the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department issued COVID-19 recommendations for the holidays in accordance with CDC guidance.

This included getting vaccinated if eligible and if not fully vaccinated, wearing masks that cover both the nose and mouth if in public indoor settings.

However, the department urged all to wear a mask in public indoor settings and to avoid crowded, poorly ventilated spaces. Those who are sick or have symptoms are asked to not host or attend gatherings and get tested for the coronavirus.

Additionally, on November 22, SLCPH released its weekend COVID-19 report which confirmed 152 new cases of the virus. There are now 539 active cases of COVID-19 in the county with 17 hospitalized. No new deaths were reported over the weekend.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high levels of community transmission. The county’s positivity rate is 6.68% and 55.8% of county residents are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Due to this designation, officials are urging residents to isolate themselves if they believe they have COVID-19 symptoms. These can take 2 to 14 days to appear after exposure.

COVID symptoms can include fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, fatigue, muscle or body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion or running nose, nausea or vomiting, or diarrhea.