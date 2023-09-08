CANTON, N.Y (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health has issued a warning about a harmful algal bloom in Black Lake.

SLC Public Health issued the warning via a press release on Wednesday, September 6. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation confirmed the news and the bloom is considered to be in the entire lake.

The Department of Public Health issued some advice to anyone that is near Black Lake. They said not to wade into the lake or swim. Public health also urges people not to water-ski, kayak or canoe in the lake.

It also said not to let pets or farm animals drink out of the lake because they are susceptible to getting sick. Current and archived Harmful Algal Bloom Notifications can be found at NYHABS – https://shorturl.at/ijBOV.

You can report a suspected HAB with photos using the online reporting form, here https://tinyurl.com/3ztetfbs.