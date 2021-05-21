St. Lawrence County Public Health launching annual rabies prevention program

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is helping to prevent the spread of rabies in the North Country.

On Friday, SLCPH released details on its annual Rabies Prevention Program.

According to the Department, in 2020, there were 285 total bite reports, 92 of which were from unvaccinated animals. Additionally, due to the cancellation of many rabies clinics in 2020, vaccination rates were logged to be lower.

To combat this, the Department has scheduled 15 drive-thru rabies vaccination clinics. A full schedule is included below:

Date Location Time May 22 Canton Human Services Building 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. May 27 Gouverneur Friends 4 Pound Paws Shelter 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. June 10 Macomb Town Barn 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 15 Potsdam Town Barn 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. June 17 Tri Town Winthrop Arena 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 7 Pierrepont Town Barn 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. July 8 Gouverneur Town Barn 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. August 5 Town of Norfolk 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. August 12 Fowler Town Barn 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. September 7 Waddington Municipal Building 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. October 16 Canton Human Services Building 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pet owners can register for these clinics on the St. Lawrence County website.

Additionally to control the spread of the disease, the St. Lawrence County Health Department is responsible for monitoring all domestic animal bites to determine any risks for humans. Monitoring takes place over 10 days and animals are placed in confinement.

If a person is bitten by a wild animal, the department follows New York State Department of Health guidelines to evaluate and authorize rabies post exposure treatment.

Bite reports can be made by calling the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-

386-2325, or by faxing the Bite Report Form that can be found on its website.