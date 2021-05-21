St. Lawrence County Public Health launching annual rabies prevention program

ABC50 NOW

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is helping to prevent the spread of rabies in the North Country.

On Friday, SLCPH released details on its annual Rabies Prevention Program.

According to the Department, in 2020, there were 285 total bite reports, 92 of which were from unvaccinated animals. Additionally, due to the cancellation of many rabies clinics in 2020, vaccination rates were logged to be lower.

To combat this, the Department has scheduled 15 drive-thru rabies vaccination clinics. A full schedule is included below:

DateLocationTime
May 22Canton Human Services Building10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
May 27Gouverneur Friends 4 Pound Paws Shelter5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
June 10Macomb Town Barn6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
June 15 Potsdam Town Barn6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
June 17Tri Town Winthrop Arena6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
July 7Pierrepont Town Barn6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
July 8Gouverneur Town Barn6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
August 5Town of Norfolk6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
August 12Fowler Town Barn6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
September 7Waddington Municipal Building6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
October 16Canton Human Services Building10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Pet owners can register for these clinics on the St. Lawrence County website.

Additionally to control the spread of the disease, the St. Lawrence County Health Department is responsible for monitoring all domestic animal bites to determine any risks for humans. Monitoring takes place over 10 days and animals are placed in confinement.

If a person is bitten by a wild animal, the department follows New York State Department of Health guidelines to evaluate and authorize rabies post exposure treatment.

Bite reports can be made by calling the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-
386-2325, or by faxing the Bite Report Form that can be found on its website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story