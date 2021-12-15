CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Two COVID-19 booster shot clinics are happening today in Canton.

The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department announced that it will be hosting two booster clinics on December 15. These clinics will provide doses of the Moderna booster shot to all eligible individuals.

Eligible individuals include those who are 18 years of age and older who either received the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine six months ago or received Johnson and Johnson at least two months ago.

Doses of the Moderna booster shot will be available on Wednesday, December 15 on the second floor of the Canton Human Service Building from 9:40 a.m. to 3:30 a.m., and at the St. Lawrence County Court House from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Those who are 16 and 17 yards old are only eligible to receive the Pfizer booster shot. St. Lawrence County Public Health is offering the Pfizer booster shot every Monday at the Department’s office.

Vaccinations are available by appointment only and can be made online through the New York State website.