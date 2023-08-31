CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – The St. Lawrence County Department of Public Health offered tips on International Overdose Awareness Day, which is Thursday, August 31.

International Overdose Awareness Day is about remembering loved ones who have died from drug overdose and acknowledging the grief of the family and friends left behind, taking action to encourage support and recovery for everyone impacted by substance use and overdose, and ending overdose by spreading awareness of overdose prevention strategies.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), 106,699 drug overdose deaths occurred in the United States in 2021 and for every drug overdose that results in death, there are many more

nonfatal overdoses. Although synthetic opioids such as illicitly made fentanyl are currently the

main reason for overdose deaths, deaths involving drugs with and without synthetic opioids are

increasing.

You can reduce your risk and harm by:

Test your supply by using test strips for Fentanyl and Xyalazine

Avoid using alone, and if you do, call the Never Use Alone Hotline at (800) 484-3731 to

have an operator stand by while you use.

Have an overdose plan

Carry naloxone – for free Narcan,

Help & Hope Text Program: Text JOIN to 55753 to receive personalized support message or connect with a specialist.

For harm reduction supplies, please visit:

NY Matters at https://mattersnetwork.org/harmreduction/.

St. Lawrence County Addiction Services – https://tinyurl.com/29u4y52k.

The Valley Recovery Center – https://www.facebook.com/TheValleyRecovery.

If you are struggling with addiction or you are a friend or family member impacted by a loved

one’s substance use, there are programs and support available.

For more information on resources available, please visit St. Lawrence County Partner’s for

Overdose Prevention website, https://slcpartners4prevention.com/resource-guide/.