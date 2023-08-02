CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Summer might not be over quite yet, but the upcoming school year is quickly approaching.

St. Lawrence County Public Health has urged parents to plan ahead for their children’s back-to-school vaccinations. Under New York State laws, children who attend daycare and pre-K through 12th grade must receive a list of vaccinations.

“If you don’t have your vaccination by the time school starts, you have 14 days to get it,” St. Lawrence County Public Health Director Jolene Munger explained. “After that 14-day period, if you’re not up-to-date on your vaccinations, then your child will not be allowed to enter the school building until they have received their vaccinations.”

By law, within these 14 days, parents or guardians must show schools proof of their child’s vaccinations or provide a valid medical exemption.

Munger said this helps prevent the spread of serious diseases such as polio, measles, mumps, rubella and chickenpox.

“All of those different diseases are ones that may or may not be severe for one child, but may be life-threatening for another child,” she said. “Especially if you have a child that is immunocompromised and also younger kids that might not be eligible for a certain vaccination.”

Children must follow a detailed immunization schedule when they begin schooling. This specifies which vaccine they must receive based on their age and school grade.

But Munger explained that it’s best for parents to check with a doctor to make sure their child is on track.

“Depending on what age you are going into what grade can make a difference when it comes to that,” Munger added. “You always want to check with your school and your pediatrician to make sure that your child is where they should be for entering the next school year.”

Parents are also urged to book vaccination appointments as quickly as possible because Munger warned, slots will fill up fast.

“Come the end of the month, it will be packed and we will have each one of our three rooms booked for each fifteen-minute appointment,” Munger said.

St. Lawrence County Public Health will offer extended vaccine clinic hours through the month of August. Appointments will be available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Night clinics will also be available.

For a full list of clinics and required vaccines, visit the St. Lawrence County Public Health website.