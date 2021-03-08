St. Lawrence County Public Health schedules 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics, confirms 10 new cases Monday

ST. LAWRECE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed on Monday that it is hosting two COVID-19 vaccination clinics this week as the county logged ten new cases.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, vaccine clinics for eligible individuals in priority group 1b and individuals with comorbidites will be held on March 11 at the Gouverneur Community Center, and March 12 at the Ogdensburg Golden Dome.

Registration for both clinics has yet to be opened.

Additionally Public Health confirmed that ten residents tested positive for the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases since the start of the pandemic to 6,393, 365 of which remain active.

Of the total number of positive cases 5,937 have been released from isolation and 14 are currently hospitalized.

There have been a total of 91 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

As of March 7 there have been 231,670 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: