St. Lawrence County Public Health stresses importance of practicing social distancing during Phase 1 of reopening

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) – No new cases of COVID-19 were reported to the St. Lawrence County Public Health Department today, leaving the total number of confirmed positive cases at 197.

Of the 197 positive cases, 173 cases have been released from isolation and three are currently hospitalized. There have been two death related to COVID-19 in the county.

6,809 people have been tested for COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8am-4pm for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested:

St. Lawrence Health System: 315-261-6240

Claxton Hepburn Medical Center: 315-713-6655

Clifton-Fine Hospital: 315-848-8049

St. Lawrence County Public Health Department: 315-229-3448

St. Lawrence County Public Health is stressing the importance of staying home as much as possible, socializing with household members only and avoiding nonessential gatherings of any size, as these are still not allowed. They are also encouraging everyone to wear a mask or face covering and stay six feet away from others when leaving their homes, wash hands with soap for twenty seconds often and disinfect commonly touched surfaces regularly.

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.