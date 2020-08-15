St. Lawrence County Public Health thanks community for new lowest rate of COVID-19 infections

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department continue to encourage safe and healthy practices throughout the remainder of the summer.

The Department however thanks residents, community partners and businesses for their support and credits all for the lowest rate in new infections in the past two weeks.

While the month of July saw more new cases and hospitalizations compared to June, since August 1st, only 4 new COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Additionally, the county currently has no active cases.

“Response efforts take the entire community. With all of us working together, we will be able to maintain and build upon the progress that we have made to keep our infections and cases requiring hospitalization low,” said Dana McGuire, St. Lawrence County Public Health Director. “Wear a mask, practice safe distancing, and wash your hands. Monitor yourself—be aware of how you feel. Stay home if you are sick and stay local. If we all remember to practice these recommendations and limit gatherings outside of our own households, we can prevent exposure to and the spread of COVID-19.”

LATEST STORIES:

Stay up-to-date by liking ABC50 on Facebook.