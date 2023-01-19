CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County Public Health officials are encouraging parents and caregivers to consider updating their children’s protection again COVID-19.

The New York State Department of Health accepted new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control in December for bivalent COVID-19 booster doses for eligible children under five years old.

Public Health officials urge parents and caregivers to talk to their children’s healthcare provider to make sure they are up to date on all immunizations, including COVID-19.

Is my child eligible for a booster?

Moderna eligibility:

Children 6 months through 5 years of age who received the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine as their primary series are now eligible to receive a single booster dose of the updated Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at least two months after completing a primary series with Moderna, according to Public Health.

Pfizer eligibility:

Public Health officials say children 6 months through 4 years of age who haven’t begun their three-dose primary series of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine or have not yet received their third dose of the series will now receive the updated Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine as their third dose.

Children 6 months through 4 years of age who have already completed their three-dose primary series are not eligible for a booster dose of an updated vaccine at this time.

Children in this age group who already completed their three-dose primary series are still expected to have protection against the most serious outcomes from the omicron variant.

Public Health officials say it is not recommended to mix booster doses for this age group. A child who started a Moderna primary series should follow up with a Moderna bivalent booster dose. A child who started their Pfizer-BioNTech primary series should finish their series with the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent third dose.

St. Lawrence County Public Health offers vaccination clinics for this age group every Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Anyone interested in an appointment should call 315-386-2325. Walk-ins are also welcome.