St. Lawrence County Public Health warns of potential exposure to COVID-19 at Potsdam restaurant

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County Public Health has released information regarding potential exposure to COVID-19 at 1/2 Ton’s Bar & Grill in Potsdam.
Patrons who visited the establishment during the following dates have a potential risk of exposure to COVID-19:
- July 8 from 4pm-7pm
- July 10 from 4pm-8pm
- July 11 from 3:30pm-10pm.
Those who believe they were present at this location during the dates and times listed above should call the St Lawrence County Public Health Department at 315-386-2325 and monitor their temperature twice a day for 14 days.
Anyone who develops symptoms, including a fever greater than 100.4, cough or shortness of breath should call their healthcare provider for further guidance, informing them of the potential exposure.
Testing is available through the following local hospital systems:
- St. Lawrence Health System – 315-261-6240
- Claxton Hepburn Medical Center – 315-713-6655
- Clifton Fine Hospital – 315-848-8049
