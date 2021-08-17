St. Lawrence County recommends mask wearing for all

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County has updated its mask recommendations as it is now an area for high community transmission.

On Tuesday, St. Lawrence County Public Health released a public statement, recommending mask wearing for all individuals. This pertains to individuals while in indoors or public settings, regardless of vaccination status.

“Due to the increased number of cases and the confirmed presence of the Delta variant in New York State, Public Health strongly urges and recommends that ALL PERSONS wear a mask indoors in public spaces, in accordance with recent CDC guidance,” St. Lawrence County Interim Director of Public Health Jolene Munger said in a press release.

St. Lawrence County recently moved quickly from a designation of moderate to high transmission in less than a week. As of this week, positive COVID-19 cases have risen to a daily average of 31 new cases per day. This is compared to the daily average of two cases per day four weeks ago. Overall, this increase equates to a 141% increase in cases in the last seven days.

To combat these increases, Public Health is also recommending the continuation of mitigation strategies, aiming to allow for a “safe reopening of schools, maintaining open businesses, and allowing for events to occur. In addition to mask wearing, these strategies include social distancing, staying home if sick, hand washing and vaccination.

This guidelines are based on recommendations from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention, which urges all individuals to wear a mask indoors or while in public spaces if in an area of high or substantial transmission. Those who are unvaccinated are required to wear a mask in all transmission areas.