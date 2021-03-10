St. Lawrence County records 13 new COVID-19 cases, appointments available for Thursday vaccine clinic

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed on Wednesday that 13 residents tested positive for the coronavirus.

According to Public Health, Wednesday’s number brings the total number of cases since the start of the pandemic to 6,420; 275 of which remain active. Of the total number of positive cases 6,054 have been released from isolation and 13 are currently hospitalized.

There have been a total of 91 deaths related to COVID-19 in St. Lawrence County.

As of March 9 there have been 235,237 people tested for COVID-19 in the county. Testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center by appointment only.

Additionally, Public Health confirmed that appointments are still available for the COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Gouverneur Community Center scheduled for Thursday. The clinic will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Individuals can register for an appointment on the St. Lawrence County website.

The following hotline numbers are staffed between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. for anyone who is experiencing symptoms or feels they should be tested: