ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Another COVID-19-related death has been logged in St. Lawrence County.

This was confirmed by St. Lawrence County Public Health in an update on Thursday, April 21. This brought the county’s COVID-19 death toll to 186.

The County also recorded 262 new COVID-19 cases since the last report on Monday. As of April 21, there were 386 active cases in the county. There were also 12 hospitalizations with two COVID-19 patients in the ICU.

St. Lawrence County’s case rate per 100,000 residents remained unchanged at 199.55. The County’s rate of new COVID-19 admissions over a seven-day period was 20.1% and the percent of staffed COVID inpatient beds was 3.5%.

The increase in numbers contributed to its COVID-19 community level being increased to “high.” The increase comes just five days after the county’s community level was increased to “medium” due to rising numbers.

The County also had a 61% COVID-19 vaccination rate, totaling 65,674 residents who were fully vaccinated at the time of the report.

In accordance with CDC guidance, the St. Lawrence County Public Health is recommending that local residents get the COVID-19 vaccine, including booster doses, wear a mask, and social distance.

COVID-19 testing is being done by appointment only. Some urgent care and provider offices are also performing testing. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. if symptoms are presented.