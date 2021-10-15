St. Lawrence County records new COVID-19 death ahead of weekend

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A new COVID-19 death was reported in St. Lawrence County.

In a daily COVID-19 report on Friday, St. Lawrence County Public Health confirmed that since the last report on October 14, a resident died from the coronavirus. There was also an increase of 85 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 124 COVID-19 deaths and 11,676 COVID-19 cases in the county.

Now, St. Lawrence County has 604 active COVID-19 cases with 21 residents hospitalized with the virus. The county’s COVID-19 infection rate has risen to 6.86% and the vaccination rate remains to be 54.2%.

St. Lawrence County remains designated as an area of high community transmission for the virus. To combat the spread of the virus, St. Lawrence County Health is hosting several upcoming COVID vaccination clinics, which will offer doses of the first, second and booster vaccination.

These will be held every Monday and Wednesday in October from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Public Health building in Canton. Vaccinations are also available at local pharmacies.

Public Health is also offering doses of Johnson & Johnson to those 18 years and older at the Massena Community Center on October 21 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made online.

COVID testing is also being done on an appointment basis throughout the county. Call the hotline numbers below between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., if symptoms are presented or tested is needed.