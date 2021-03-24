St. Lawrence County records single-digit new COVID-19 cases Tuesday

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — St. Lawrence County reported single-digit new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

According to St. Lawrence County Public Health, five new COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. There have been 6,534 cases since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Out of the positive cases, 67 remain active and three are hospitalized. 6,374 cases have been released from isolation.

As of March 23, 93 St. Lawrence County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 related complications.

Additionally since the start of the pandemic, 250,898 COVID-19 tests have been performed in St. Lawrence County.

COVID-19 testing is being done through both St. Lawrence Health Systems and Claxton Hepburn Medical Center. Testing appointments can be made by calling the following between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.: