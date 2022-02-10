ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — Businesses and residents in St. Lawrence County are recovering from a massive power outage that occurred on Wednesday, February 9.

This power outage, according to National Grid, mostly affected the Greater Ogdensburg area but also spanned throughout the county and into Jefferson County along the St. Lawrence River.

This included the towns of Lisbon, Oswegatchie, Morristown, Hammond, Gouveneur, Alexandria and Theresa. National Grid said this affected nearly 10,000 customers.

Businesses and agencies also were affected. Many endured downed phone lines. Ogdensburg Central School District also canceled all after-school activities.

As of 8 a.m. on February 10, the National Grid outage map confirmed that all power outages had been restored in and around St. Lawrence County.

The cause of the outage has yet to be confirmed by National Grid.