St. Lawrence County releases 2021 free rabies clinic schedule

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The St. Lawrence County Public Health Department is offering opportunities for local residents to get their pets vaccinated against rabies through free clinics.

Specifically, the Department has scheduled over a dozen clinics through the spring, summer and fall for St. Lawrence County residents.

All clinics are free, but require pre-registration one week prior to the clinic. The first rabies clinic will be held this week and continue throughout the year.

The 2021 schedule is as follows:

April 29: Parishville Highway Garage, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 3: Louisville Community Center, 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

May 12: Ogdensburg/ Town and Country Vet Clinic/SPCA, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

May 20: Fine Town Barn, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

May 22: Canton Human Services Building, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

May 27: Gouverneur Friends 4 Pound Paws Shelter, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

June 10: Macomb Town Barn, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 15: Potsdam Town Barn, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

June 17: Tri Town Winthrop Arena, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 7: Pierrepont Town Barn, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

July 8: Gouverneur Town Barn, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

August 5: Town of Norfolk, 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

August 12: Fowler Town Barn, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

September 7: Waddington Municipal Building, 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

October 16: Canton Human Services Building, 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

No walk-ins will be permitted at any of the clinics.

St. Lawrence County Public Health added that all attendees must wear a mask, bring their pet’s past rabies shot record and remain in their vehicle until approached by a volunteer.