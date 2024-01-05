CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) – St. Lawrence County has extended its state of emergency for a ninth consecutive month.

The extension comes from continued worry about migrants crossing into the county. St. Lawrence County has a pair of entry points into the country at Ogdensburg and Massena.

The declaration was first made on May 12, 2023 as concerns arose after the expiration of Title 42. St. Lawrence County first declared the state of emergency as New York City debated whether or not to house migrants at the Massena International Airport and/or at empty residential halls on SUNY campuses.

The declaration is slated to expire on Sunday, February 4, but can be renewed for another 30-day period.