St. Lawrence County Reopening Task Force: “Focus on efforts to avoid problems happening elsewhere”

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As schools and businesses are reopening across the county, the St. Lawrence County COVID-19 Reopening Task Force is encouraging prevention.

The task force is encouraging residents to participate in contact tracing through the Public Health Department, adhere to the “Five Pillars of Prevention,” and contiu routine COVID-19 testing if exposed or symptoms develop.

“St. Lawrence County’s citizens, businesses and schools are to be commended for the way they have pulled together during this unprecedented health crisis to keep our communities and families safe,” said President of St. Lawrence County’s Board of Health and Task Force member Dr. Andrew Williams. “With college students returning and schools and businesses reopening, we need to focus on our efforts to keep each other safe to avoid the problems that are happening elsewhere.”

According to the Task Force, the “Five Pillars of Prevention” include:

Mask wearing Social and physical distancing Routine hand washing Staying home when feeling ill Staying local and limiting unnecessary travel

“We have come so far by working together to contain this health crisis. Following the 5 Pillars of Prevention, while shopping and supporting local businesses, is especially important now as activity levels start to pick up,” said Chair of St. Lawrence County’s Reopening Task Force and chief executive officer of the St. Lawrence County Industrial Development Agency Patrick Kelly.

