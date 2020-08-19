St. Lawrence County reopening task force welcomes students back to four local colleges

ST. LAWRENCE COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — As colleges welcome students back, the St. Lawrence County Reopening Task Force continues to focus on controlling COVID-19 throughout the county.

Clarkson University, St. Lawrence University, SUNY Canton and SUNY Potsdam all have combined reopening plans and academic calendars. Phased move in has already begun at all four universities, and all will require students to move-out by November 24.

All four have undergone careful consideration of campus operations and life. Plans for testing, contact tracing, quarantine planning and surveillance, and changes to the physical plant, classrooms, residential life, dining, and athletics are all in place.

Highlights include:

Students are required to sign “social contracts” for responsible behavior and safe practices when on-campus and in SLC communities

Campus plans and procedures are in alignment with guidance and regulations from SLC Public Health, NYS Department of Health, and the Centers for Disease Control

These plans were developed by dozens of workgroups on each campus and in consultation with local community entities and national experts.

According to the task force, returning students and college employees are customers to local businesses and community members. The annual economic impact from the colleges results from salaries, construction spending, local procurement and visitor spendings.

The economic impact of the colleges in the County is clearly significant,” said St. Lawrence County Reopening Task Force Chair Patrick Kelly. ‘The five colleges and universities have approximately 13,000 students, 3,000 employees and have an annual economic impact to the local economy that can be measured in the hundreds of millions of dollars.”

The Reopening Task Force encourages students, local businesses and all citizens to insure mask wearing, practice social and physical distancing, hand washing and stay local and limit unnecessary travel out of the area.

